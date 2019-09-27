Gwendlyn “Susie” Williams, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendlyn “Susie” Williams, 60, of Bristolville, Ohio went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her home.

On August 9, 1959 she was born in Roane, Tennessee to William Arthur Jr. and Ruth “Peggy” White.

Susie as she was called by her friends, was brought into this life with a heart bigger than herself. Susie loved to the end of the earth all of her friends and family. Most important though, was her love for God and her Savior Jesus Christ.

Gwendlyn leaves behind her daughters, Nicole Wiseman and Stephanie Wick, four grandchildren, Gavin, Gabriel, Michael and Gunner, three sisters, Wanda, Janice and Sheryl, her husband, David E. Williams, as well as nieces and nephews and brother and sister-in-laws. She now joins in God’s Kingdom her parents, two sisters, Glora Faye and Betty as well as two brothers, Bill and Danny “Bubby”.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Shirley Frantz will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday.