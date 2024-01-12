WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gus Gianoutsos, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away January 12, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 19, 1963 in Kalamos, Greece, a son of the late Gerasimos and the late Kondylo (Krallis) Gianoutsos.

On March 22, 2000 he married the former Tracie Pealer.

He worked as a chef at Station Square. Gus also worked for Robbie Lee’s cooking for the military and was a manager at G’s Golden Gate.

Gus enjoyed listening to Greek Music and working in his garden. He was an avid browns fan. Gus was a handyman and was always willing to help out his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tracie Gianoutsos of Warren; son, Gerasimos Gianoutsos of Niles; sister, Effie (Chris) Niforos of Warren; brother, John Gianoutsos of North Port, Florida; two nieces; a nephew; loving dog, Coco, along with many other friends and family.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the Church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends donate to the ALS Association, or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

