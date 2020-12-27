Gregory M. Marcinko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory M. Marcinko, 62, of Warren, died early Saturday morning, December 26, 2020 due to complications of early onset Alzheimer’s disease at the O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center in Masury.

He was born March 31, 1958 in Warren, a son of Stephen and Velma (Oros) Marcinko.

Greg was a 1976 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and he achieved a Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University.

He worked as a mechanical engineer for American Welding in Warren for 17years, and most recently for Steel and Alloy Utility Products in McDonald.

He married the former Andrea D. Davis on June 21, 1980. They shared 40 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Greg enjoyed sports, especially baseball. He played AA baseball for Second National Bank for several years and he also played soccer and coached youth soccer for some time.

Besides his wife, Greg is survived by two children, Michael (Keelan Quinn) Marcinko of Painesville, Ohio and Heather (Brian) Sabo of Ravenna. He also leaves behind three siblings, Cindy Cross of Centerville, Georgia, Steven (Gena) Marcinko of Howland and Amy Cochran-Marcinko of St. Johnsbury, Vermont and two granddaughters, Aria and Isla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Interment will take place in the Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests material contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, in Gregory’s memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Marcinko are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.