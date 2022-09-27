WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory J. Dickson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 19, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James R. Dickson and the late Mary D. (Bokros) Dickson.

Gregory retired from CFI as a truck driver after 40 years of service.

He was of the catholic faith.

He is survived by his brother, Joel R. (Gina) Dickson of Fowler, Ohio; sisters, Lisa (Larry) Kaulback of North Carolina and Michele (Lettie Garza) Dickson of Austin, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.