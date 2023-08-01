WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory “Greg” Scott Olney, 65, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at his home.

He was born December 13, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Calvin L. Olney and the late Betty J (Maynard) Olney.

On September 22, 1979, he married Cheryl Boorn and they have spent the last 43 years together.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School class of 1976.

He worked at GM Lordstown for 41 years prior to retiring in 2018.

He at one time had a 57 Chevy that he worked on in his garage. Greg was very active in Boy Scout Troop 8 in Leavittsburg, helping both of his sons earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Cheryl R. Olney of Warren, Ohio, sons, Stephen (LeAnne) Olney of Manassas, Virginia, and Jon Olney of Warren, Ohio, grandchildren, William, Sophia, Alexis, Daniel and Logan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Bryan and Gary Olney.

There will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Interment will be in Canfield Cemetery, Canfield, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Boy Scout Troop 8, 2235 N. Leavitt, Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.

