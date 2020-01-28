Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Gregory Charles Beatty, Vienna, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

January 27, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Gregory Charles Beatty, Vienna, Ohio-obit

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Charles Beatty, 68, of Vienna, Ohio passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was born August 18, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles L. and Helen P. (Sherosky) Beatty.

Gregory retired from Williams IGA in Vienna as a butcher.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Martin) Ankenbruck of Cortland, Ohio; son, Clayton (Sarah) Beatty of Warren, Ohio; brother, Jeff Beatty; grandchildren, Jordyn Ankenbruck, Brett Starcher, Bailey Starcher and Clayton J. Beatty.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Beatty.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com