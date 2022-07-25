CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace M. Prince, 96, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born May 8, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rocco and the late Christina (Loprie) DeGifis.

Grace was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church, SCOPE and the Heritage Manor Senior Daycare Group.

Grace was a stay-at-home mother who enjoyed baking, cooking, dancing, bingo and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn Montgomery of Cortland, Ohio, John Michael (Janice) Prince of Cortland, Ohio, Richard (Danette) Prince of Burghill, Ohio and Joanne (John) Beard of Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Prince and brothers, Vince DeGifis and Ralph DeGifis.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Carl Kish will officiate; friends may call one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Masks will be required for anyone attending.

Interment will be in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

