CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Swisher Daugherty, formerly of Champion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2023, at The Good Samaritan Society Care Facility in Fairfield Glade Tennessee.

Grace was born in Warren on January 11, 1928, the first of six children to Charles and Kirtha (Baker) Swisher.

Her family resided in West Mecca where she attended school until 1943. At that time, the family was forced to move due to the construction of Mosquito Lake. Her family relocated to Vienna where she graduated from Vienna High School.

On April 5, 1947, she married Harry Daugherty and they enjoyed 69-1/2 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. They had 3 children, Harry, Jr., Karen, and Mark.

She was an avid reader, as well as an excellent baker. She was known for her delicious cookies and pies. Most of all Grace enjoyed her family and all of the activities they were involved in.

Grace went to work in 1965 as a teller at the North Bloomfield Bank in Champion. She retired from Bank One in 1985 with 20 years of service.

After living in Champion for 64 years she relocated to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee in 2018 to be near her daughter. She enjoyed her new home in Tennessee, making new friends and especially the milder weather.

Grace is survived by her children, Harry (Kim) Daugherty of Easley, South Carolina, Karen (Steve) Bungo of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, and Mark (Charlotte) Daugherty of The Woodlands, Texas. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Jeff (Stacie) Daugherty of South Carolina, Marilyn (Andy) Mills of Kentucky, Chris (Ariane) Daugherty of Georgia, Caroline and Kathleen Daugherty of Texas, Stella, Emma, and Alex Daugherty of South Carolina; and great-grandchildren, Linc Mills of Kentucky, Madison, and Quinn Daugherty of South Carolina, and a much – anticipated great-granddaughter due in December.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry and siblings, Chuck, Florence, Melvin, Arnold, and Elizabeth.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Carl W Hall Funeral Home in Warren, where Rev. James Dittmar will officiate. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon at the funeral home. A private committal service will be held at the Champion Township Cemetery.

Donations in Grace’s honor may be made to the Champion Township Fire Department, 139 Champion Avenue West, Warren, Ohio 44483.

