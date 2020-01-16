Grace E. Carrico, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace E. Carrico, 92, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born January 5, 1928, in Jefferson County, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Anna Wells Montgomery.

Grace enjoyed bowling, crocheting, gardening and playing cards but most of all she loved being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Herbert V. Carrico, Sr. of Warren, Ohio and Raymond L. (Karri) Carrico of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Lillian Metzler of Niles, Ohio; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: brother, Wilford Montgomery of Texas and two sisters, Marylou Sigman of Niles, Ohio and Darlene Durch of Champion, Ohio.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Herbert E. Carrico in 2004; daughter-in-law, Nancy Carrico; son-in-law, Ron Metzler, her parents and ten brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Monday, January 20 at 12:00 p.m.

Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service on Monday, January 20 at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

A special thank you goes out to the staff at Gillette Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave Grace.

