Grace Ann Cottrell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Ann Cottrell, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 24, 1932 in Mannington, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charlie E. Floyd and the late Zona Mae Jones.

On July 9, 1959 she married Ronzel “Chew” Cottrell and they spent the next 55 years together until his passing on February 4, 2015.

Grace worked as a machine operator at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant retiring after 30 years.

She and her family attended Leavittsburg Nazarene Church and Champion Baptist Church.

Grace enjoyed her flower gardens and her pets.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: sons, Terry Cottrell and Gary (Sandra) Cottrell and daughters, Deborah (David) Baker and Betty (James) Maloy III, all of Warren, Ohio; two grandsons, Nicholas and Bradley Cottrell; brother, Ellis (Patricia) Floyd of Champion, Ohio and sister, Rena Palmer of Akron, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and several siblings.

A memorial service will be announced by a second obituary once the current health crisis subsides.

Cremation has taken place, with Carl W. Hall Funeral Home assisting with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

