Goldie E. Hines, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Goldie E. Hines, 90, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, went to meet her Savior on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born March 13, 1930, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Morgan Russell Vincent and the late Bessie Loraine Vincent.

Goldie met the love of her life, David L. Hines, at the Wheeling Roller Rink, and were married for 71 blessed years.

She was an unapologetic full-time homemaker and was a beautiful example of selfless love as she cared for her husband and three daughters. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and shared many memories with them.

Goldie was a kind and giving person, who always encouraged others. She taught her daughters the importance of compassion and caring for older people in the neighborhood.

She taught Sunday school and was a Bible School craft director at Delightful Evangelical Church for several years. She later became a member of Believers Christian Fellowship. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior on March 7, 1965 and shared her faith boldly with others and led many to the Lord. She was a faithful prayer warrior for her family and friends.

Goldie is survived by her husband, David L. Hines of Leavittsburg, Ohio; her three daughters, Vickie (Bert) Thigpen of Warren, Ohio, Sandra (George) Bolinger of Bazetta, Ohio and Connie (Fran) Jenkins of Cortland, Ohio; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her siblings, Delores Hedger and Paul Vincent; one grandchild, Sarah and one great-grandchild, Owen.

A private graveside service will be held at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to the Warren Rescue Mission, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.