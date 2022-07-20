WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria W Ruddy, 90, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Cleveland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 18, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center.

She was born September 26, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leonard W. Ruddy and the late Mary (Merick) Ruddy.

Gloria worked as a court reporter in Cleveland, Ohio.

She is survived by her brother, Patrick L. (Constance) Ruddy, Sr. of Cortland, Ohio and sister, Marlene Marshall of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for cremation.

She will be laid to rest at Pineview Cemetery.

