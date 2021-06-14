Gloria Jean Pitzer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Pitzer, 79, of Cortland, died following a brief illness, early Saturday morning, June 12, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born May 26, 1942 in Warren, the first born of the late Gibson V. and Helen K. (Leap) Lewis.



Gloria was a 1960 graduate of Howland High School and worked for a time for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren. She was also a Mary Kay consultant and distributor in the early 1980s. Gloria spent most of her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.





She was joined in holy matrimony with Richard J. Pitzer on May 27, 1961. They shared 60 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.



Gloria was loved by all and had many hobbies and interests. She was very involved in her children’s lives and enjoyed arts, crafts, flowers and anything creative. She also enjoyed toll painting and macrame. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her husband and sons yachting on Lake Erie.



Besides her husband, Gloria is survived by two sons, Richard B. Pitzer of Columbus and Gregory A. (Tiffany Cassidy) Pitzer of Cortland. She also leaves behind two sisters, Pamela K. Warzala of Cortland and Carol L. Lowe of Columbus; two beloved grandchildren, Alex Pitzer and Chelsea Lynne Pitzer, who affectionately called her “Mimi”; three nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces and two great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



In keeping with Gloria’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A private memorial service will take place for her family.



Arrangements for Mrs. Pitzer are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

