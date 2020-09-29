Gloria J. Suckow, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. Suckow, 77, of Niles, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 3, 1943 in Warren, the daughter of John and Lillian (Adkins) Tenke.

Gloria was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She is survived by her three children; John (Kay) Suckow, of Hebron, Indiana and Renay (Michael) Crouse and Todd (Wendy) Suckow, both of Niles. She also leaves behind two sisters; Lisa Krezeczowski and Theresa Barron; two brothers; Jeff and Greg Lough; and six grandchildren; Alyssa, Emily, Alexandria, Parker, Joshua and Nathan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Gloria’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Gloria’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Continuing Healthcare of Niles for all of the compassionate care given to her through the years, and the ladies at North Mar Church in Warren for coming to visit her and brighten her days.

Arrangements for Mrs. Suckow are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

