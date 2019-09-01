Gloria J. Phares, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. Phares, 68, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by family at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 18, 1951, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Forrest Enoch and Patty (Vuckson) Enoch, who survives.

On September 19, 1969, she married Shelby L. Phares and they spent the last 50 years together.

She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School, Class of 1969.

Gloria loved shooting darts, cooking, crocheting, making Christmas cookies and was an avid camper at Leisure Lake.

She is survived by her husband, Shelby L. Phares of Port Charlotte, Florida; mother, Patty Enoch; daughters, Laura Lee (Chris) Cook of Port Charlotte, Florida and Rebecca Jean (Rita) Ballentine of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Philip Paul (Katie) Phares of Newton Falls, Ohio; sisters, Tina Roberts and Denise Eckroate; brother, Mark Enoch and grandchildren, Larry “Buddy” and Anthony Loy, as well as, Gavin and Gage Phares.

She was preceded in death by her father, Forrest Enoch.

Per Gloria’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505, in her memory.

