Gloria Gladys Jordan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Gladys Jordan, 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home.

She was born January 2, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Davis) Garrison.

On May 12, 1956, she married William G. Jordan, Sr. They shared 45 years of marriage until his passing on April 15, 2002.

Gloria was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers but especially loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. She also loved spending time with her great-grandchildren and traveling to Las Vegas.

She is survived by her son, William G. (Barbara) Jordan, Jr., of Bethesda, Maryland; daughters, Elizabeth (Charles) Markley of Warren, Ohio, Jacqueline (James) Manson of Warren, Ohio and Lori (Henry, Jr.) Malone; grandchildren, William III, Michael, Jeremy, Stacey and great-grandchildren, Audrina, Emelia, Isabelle, Kayleigh, Caroline and Connor.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Garrison.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A private committal service and interment will be held in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

