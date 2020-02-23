Gloria A. Danko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Ann Danko, 78, of Warren, went to be with the lord and her husband late Friday evening, February 21, 2020, at Continuing Health Care Nursing Center in Niles.

She was born October 26, 1941 in Warren, a daughter of the late Edward T. and Harriett L. (Johnson) Szabo.

Gloria was a 1959 graduate of Howland High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married John S. Danko on May 23, 1964. They shared almost 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing April 28, 2014. Now Gloria has been called home to be together with Jack again.

Gloria was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed reading, traveling, computer games and volunteering her time. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Bob) Gipson of Champion and three grandchildren; Steven, Marissa and Bobby.

Besides her husband, Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and a son, John Edward Danko.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home.