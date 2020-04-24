Glenn E. Stoops, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn E. Stoops, 67, of Bristolville, passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 18, 1952 in Warren, a son of Kenneth and Ardean (Wayne) Stoops.

Glenn attended Cardinal High School in Middlefield.

He was employed as a maintenance technician with World Metals, Inc. in Akron for 25 years. Most recently he worked for BWX Technologies in Barberton for ten years, prior to retiring in 2015.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. Glenn was a hardworking man who would do anything for anybody. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Glenn is survived by his mother, Ardean Stoops of Champion; three children, Benjamin Stoops of Bristolville, Heather (James) Reitz of Cortland and Lacey (Kenneth) Steepleton of Youngstown. He also leaves behind his stepmother, Faye Stoops of Missouri; five siblings, Janet (Joe) Novel of Champion, Gary (Sandy) Stoops of Mesopotamia, Rodney (Vickie) Stoops and Mike (Ann) Stoops, both of Middlefield and Pam (Bill) Kren of Warren; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth and two brothers, Jim and Kenneth “JR” Stoops.

Due to the current public health situation no services will be held at this time. A celebration of Glenn’s life will be planned for at a later date.

Arrangements for Mr. Stoops are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

