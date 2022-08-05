BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House.

He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson.

On July 6, 1963, he married the former Jo-Ann Stanley. They have shared 59 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a 1960 graduate of Chalker High School.

Glenn retired from Packard Electric as a mold setter after 32 years of service.

Glenn enjoyed hunting, farming and showing horses.

He was past president of the 25th Masonic District, member and PM of the Western Reserve Lodge 507, Valley of Youngstown Scottish Rite, Mahoning Chapter R.A.M. #10 PH, Ohio State Trappers Association and life member and past president of Northern Ohio Quarter Horse Association, and a past member of Southington VFD.

He is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann (Stanley) Wilson of Bristolville, Ohio; sons, Glenn M. (Susan Brannigan) Wilson, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio, Norman H. (Terri) Wilson of Bristolville, Ohio and Randy M. Wilson of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; sisters, Barbara Wilson of Southington, Ohio and Sandy Parthemer of New Mexico; and grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Brandon, Mitchell and Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Shirley Frantz will officiate.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, a Masonic Service will start at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the family will have a Celebration of Life Service, at the Cortland Moose Lodge, 6400 State Route 46 Cortland, Ohio 44410; from 1:00 4:00 p.m., on September 17, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

