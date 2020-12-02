Glenda Murlene Sisson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda Murlene Sisson, 66, of Niles, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

She was born June 11, 1954 in Houston, Texas, a daughter of the late Alonzo Dawson and the late Joy Murlene (Wiechmann) George.

Glenda enjoyed growing flowers in the Spring, making silk flower arrangements and was an amazing cook. She knew how to organize and plan a party or event.

When she was physically able, she was active at Leavittsburg Church of God, where she was in the choir, worked in the Sunday school and volunteered visiting with seniors from the church. She had a giving spirit and supported multiple charities, including support for Israel. Glenda was a loving, compassionate and good Christian woman, who loved her family and God.

She is survived by her son, Billy (Catherine) Fulcher of Niles, Ohio; daughter, Sherry Lynn Thead of Meridian, Mississippi; sisters, Cynthia and Ellen; brothers, Michael, Darren and Maurice; grandchildren, Tyler, Teresa, Tanner, Tiffany, Gina and Jamie; two great-grandsons, William and Damian, as well as 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Irene; brother-in-law, Darrell and her parents.

Friends and family may gather from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Due to the pandemic, masks will be required, and social distancing should be observed.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.