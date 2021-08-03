Glen C. Grim, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen C. Grim, 80, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home.



He was born August 3, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a son of and the late Charles and Elma (Friend) Grim.



On May 1, 1960, he married Patricia Grim and they shared 54 years of marriage until her passing May 31, 2014.



Glen was employed as an electrician for Newton Falls.



He is survived by his daughter, Vada Young of Warren, Ohio; brother, Phillip (Linda) Grim of Warren, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and good friend, George Forney.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren and many brothers and sisters.



No services will be held and cremation has taken place.



Inurnment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.



Inurnment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.