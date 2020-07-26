Gladys Marie Scholten, North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Marie (Cogar) Scholten, 71, of North Bloomfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born March 6, 1949 in Richwood, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy B. and Rhoda L. Cogar.

On November 18, 1978 she married Lawrence L. Scholten.

Gladys was a graduate of Webster Springs High School class of 1967 and worked at Packard Electric for 34 years. She also worked in the pharmacy at St. Joseph Hospital.

She was a member of the former Southington American Legion Auxiliary and the IUE-CWA Union.

Gladys enjoyed flowers, hummingbirds and her beloved golden retriever Rocky. She loved entertaining family and friends. Gladys was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her strength and great heart.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lawrence L. Scholten of North Bloomfield; a son, David (Jessie) Scholten of North Jackson; two grandchildren, Meadow Mae and Parker Lane; six siblings, Barbara A. McDaniels of Niles, Rosalee (Edward) Skeins of Warren, John (Ruth) Cogar of Ravenna, Carolyn (Jim) Osborne of Wakeman, Ohio, William (Jane) Cogar of Richwood, West Virginia and Randall K. Cogar of Niles as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Charles Kindle will officiate.

Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

Gladys will be laid to rest in the Southington Township Cemetery.

According to the present pandemic state mandates, face masks will be required within the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to the American Legion Post 751, PO Box 307, Southington, OH 44470.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Services, Inc.

