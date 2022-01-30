WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gilbert Anthony “Gebo” Vigil, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born January 19, 1945 in Denver, Colorado, a son of the late Eloy Vigil, Sr. and the late Anita (Trujillo) Vigil.

Gilbert retired from General Motors Lordstown after working for over 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Gilbert enjoyed going to casinos, gambling and socializing with friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Gilbert Anthony (Joy Denise) Vigil, Jr and Matthew Raymond (Lacy Dawn) Vigil, both of Kansas City, Kansas; siblings, Florence (Richard Garcia) Martines of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Patricia “Patsy” (Victor) Vigil of Denver, Colorado, Paula (Charles) Baca of Denver, Colorado, Virginia (Jack) Ivey of Couer d’Alene, Idaho, Angelina (David) Delgadillo of Denver, Colorado, Charlene Vigil-Diaz of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Jessica (Gunnar) Vigil-Green, Angela Vigil, Isaiah Vigil, Marissa Vigil, Kane Vigil and Lailah Vigil, all of Kansas City, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Leo and Eli Green, both of Kansas City, Kansas and Zachary Culpepper of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arlene Ruby Martinez; brothers, Eloy Vigil, Jr. and Steven Vigil.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no public services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.