Gertrude Mae Swonger, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Mae Swonger, 91, of Cortland, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born November 5, 1928 in Warren, a daughter of the late Ryan and Rosetta (Schneider) Kelly.

Gertrude was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a bookkeeper for King Brothers in Bristolville for many years.

She married Clarence E. Swonger on July 28, 1968. They shared 38 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death November 11, 2006.

Gertrude was an active member of the Harvest Christian Church in Howland. She was also a member of the Bristol Garden Club and she prepared taxes for SCORE. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, collecting thimbles, and most of all spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by three children; Ryan Naylor, of Middlefield, Colleen Naylor, of Columbus, and Kevin (Joy) Naylor, of Visalia, California. She also leaves behind two stepchildren; Becky (Delmar) Priddy and John Swonger; two sisters; Pat Obradovich and Kay (Tom) Tisher; five grandchildren; Andrew (Katie), Caitlin, Jacob (Audra), Keenan and Connor; a great granddaughter, Evie and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Bycraft.

Private funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Ronald Biehl officiating.

Gertrude will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Harvest Christian Church or the Warren Family Mission, in her memory.