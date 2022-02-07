SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerry Leland McKimmie, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at home with his family by his side, as he wanted.

He was born January 11, 1935, in Moundsville, West Virginia, the son of the late John Spencer Lloyd McKimmie and the late Cecelia May Long.

Gerry attended Moundsville High School where he was first team all state in football and received an honorable mention. He had offers from three colleges, West Liberty, Pitt and WVU.

Instead of college he went into the United States Marine Corps. He served during the Korean War of which he spent three years and fourteen months in Korea.

Upon returning from his miltary service he married the love of his life Relda Evone Chambers and they spent the next 62 years happily married until her passing on July 5, 2019.

He retired from Copperweld Steel after 37.5 years of service. He was the treasurer of the Union as well as handling all of the Workers Compensation claims.

He was a 32nd degree Mason with the West Farmington Lodge F&AM. Gerry attended the Warren Revival Center, coached the Warren City Pony League championship baseball team and was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers fan.

Gerry enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bird watching, but most of all, he enjoyed entertaining and spending time with his family who were his biggest passion and point of pride.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brenda J. (PC) McKimmie Torres of Southington, Ohio; son, Gary Lee (Jennifer) McKimmie of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kyle) Sersich, Johnathan Macrinos, Spencer McKimmie, Chito Torres, Alexis and Darwin Wilkoski, great-grandchildren Kendra Wilkoski, Vincent Sersich, Cecelia “Cece” Sersich and Leland Macrinos and his last surviving sibling, Retha (Frank) Ott of Lewisville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Relda Evone McKimmie; six brothers and three sisters.

There will be no public services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A special thanks goes out to the staff of Ohio Living Hospice, as well as several special caretakers for the amazing care that they gave to Gerry and his family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.