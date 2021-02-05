Gerould L. Douce, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerould L. Douce, 75 of Warren, Ohio, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Continuing HealthCare of Mineral Ridge.

He was born September 9, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late J. Richard Douce and the late Martha Josephine (Crocker) Douce.



Jerry, as he liked to be called was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked at ITT Grinnell and as a truck driver with Falcon and Goldstar for almost 25 years.



He is survived by a son, Gerould L. Douce, Jr.; sister, Barbara L Hyde; grandson, Dustin Bell; a great-granddaughter, as well as his nieces and nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Robin Douce Bell; sister, Sandra Suhre and brother, Richard Douce.



Jerry was a member of Central Christian Church, the Grotto, Masons and The American Legion. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



Jerry loved playing his trombone and played in several bands, as well as being an avid sports fan.



In gratitude and in memory, please consider a gift to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, 3379 South Main Street, Suites A&B, in Mineral Ridge.



Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Gerould L. Douce, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.