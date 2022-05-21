HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Rose Kirkwood, 84, of Howland, Ohio entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley – Howland.

Geraldine was born June 16, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gerald J. Kirkwood and Rose Marie (Slaski) Kirkwood.

She was a 1955 graduate of Champion High School.

Her first job as a teenager was at Pryce’s Drug Store in Champion. After graduation she began her secretarial career at Wean Manufacturing and retired as an executive secretary. Her retirement jobs included working, again at Pryce’s Drug Store and Mike’s Market in Champion, where she enjoyed connecting with old friends and acquaintances from the community.

Geraldine enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, puzzles, reading and was known as the family photographer.

Geraldine leaves behind to hold onto precious memories her best friend and companion, Thomas Russ. She is also survived by her brother, William (Leah) Kirkwood of Southington, Ohio; sister-in-law, Diane Kirkwood of Champion, Ohio, Phyllis Kirkwood of Champion Ohio; nieces and nephews, Melissa Kirkwood Litz, Amy (James Lambert) Kirkwood, Andrea (Tim Chrysler) Kirkwood, Richard (Susan) Kirkwood, Michael (Diana) Kirkwood, Kevin (Karen) Kirkwood; 13 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Kirkwood, Ronald Kirkwood and Harlon Lewis, and sister-in-law, Joan Lewis.

Graveside services and burial will be held at Champion Township Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Geraldine’s name to your favorite charity.

The family wishes to publicly thank Shepherd of the Valley, staff members and Hospice of the Valley for the caring and compassionate services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.