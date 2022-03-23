WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Louise Rushin, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 14, 2022.

She was born December 6, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Edith (Belczyk) Nagy.

Geraldine was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She furthered her education and graduated with an associates degree in medical technology from Carnegie Institute in Cleveland.

Geraldine worked as a lab technician at Warren General Hospital for years and also for Dr. Charles Mathias MD and Dr. Ronald Poloski DO.

Gerrie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, interior decorating and designing flower arrangements. Her Christian faith was important to her and she enjoyed group and individual Bible studies.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James P. Rushin of Warren, Ohio, whom she married February 16, 1963; children, William Joseph “BJ” (Lori) Rushin of Greenwood, Indiana, Jamilyn “Jamie” (Greg) Burk of North Bend, Washington and Charles “Chuck” (Nicole) Rushin of Park City, Utah and four grandchildren, Lauren, Kamryn, Noah and Gabby.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelist Assoc., 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201, billygraham.org/give/give-online or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, samaritanspurse.org.

