WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Henry, 98, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

She was born October 23, 1923 in West Alexander, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Carl D. and Nellie J. (Clovis) Galentine.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, whom she married May 8, 1948

Jerry is survived by her two sons, Bruce (Nancy) Henry of Champion and Donald (Nannette) Henry of Bristol; six grandchildren, Heather Smith of Champion, Stacy (Dean) Ziska of Champion, Trisha (Michael) Mauro of Champion; granddaughters, Emily Woodford of West Farmington, Sarah (Mark) Amaismeier of Boardman and Laura Henry of Howland; 13 great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her sweetness and her courage.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

