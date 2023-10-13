CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine E. Cramer, 91, of Cortland, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Humility House of Youngstown.

She was born July 26, 1932 in Somerset, PA, daughter of the Clyde Pugh and the Josephine Hanger Pugh.

Geraldine graduated from Somerset Township High School, and was employed at Delco Plastics until 1980.

She was a member of Bazetta Christian Church and loved bowling, crocheting afghans and doing her sudoku puzzles. She especially enjoyed baking and cooking for her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn (Richard) Alessi of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; son, Jeffrey (Lori) Cramer of Girard, Ohio; daughter, Brenda Mason of Summerville, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Shane Dechance, Jessica Evans, Shawna Helco, Jared Cramer, Samantha Getsay, Emily Frye, Matthew Cramer and Robert P. Cramer III and 16 great-grandchildren along with one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is a brother, Donald Pugh of McDonald, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert P. Cramer, Sr. whom she was married to for 69 years; son, Robert P. Cramer, Jr.; grandchild, Angela Snowden; sister, Flora Jewell and brothers, Ray, Jay, Robert and Glenn Pugh.

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park. .

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to the Bazetta Christian Church in her memory.

