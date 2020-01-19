Gerald Thomas “Jake” Jeffers, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Thomas “Jake” Jeffers, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born November 4, 1931 in Champion, Ohio, a son of the late George and Maude (Bedlion) Jeffers.

On March 5, 1984, he married Susan G. Jiannino and they have spent the last 35 years together.

Jake was a graduate of Champion High School class of 1949, he went on to attend General Motors Institute where he earned a bachelors degree in industrial engineering. Jake was a registered engineer in the state of Ohio and owned and operated his own company, Jeffers Contracting, for over 40 years.

He attended First Presbyterian Church of Niles.

Jake enjoyed watching game shows, solving puzzle books and telling jokes. He loved taking care of his yard, especially pulling weeds.

He is survived by his wife, Susan G. Jeffers of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Cyndy Mazey of Kinsman, Ohio and Debbie Starr of Florida; son, Tom (Michele) Jeffers of Champion, Ohio; step-son, Bob (Lyla) Hiles of Arizona; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a special great-nephew, Cody Castle, whom he taught to read a ruler at the age of five. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as three brothers and four sisters.

Per Jake’s wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no calling hours or service at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling these arrangements.

A very special thank you goes to the staff on station four at Community Skilled Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love that they gave.