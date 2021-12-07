WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L Williams, 92, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

He was born November 26, 1929 in Shawnee, Ohio, a son of the late Harold G. Williams and the late Lillian (Russell) Williams.

In 1949 he married Verlie Hertzog and they spent 43 years together until her passing in 1992.

Jerry graduated from Windham High School.

He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Gerald worked at Republic Steel for 33 years, most recently as a billing supervisor. Additionally after retiring, Jerry worked for ten years at Sheely’s Furniture in the Lighting Department.

Golf played a big part in Jerry’s retirement, traveling across the country and spending his winter months in Florida, golfing with Jean Frye and all his golf cronies.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Steven M. (Diane) Williams of Warren, Ohio and daughter, Amy (Tom) Knowles of Chapin, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Mary Williams of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Brent Williams, Carrie Rowland, Michael, Jeremy and Lindsay Williams, Megan and Dane Knowles, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Verlie L. Williams; his parents; son, Michael Williams and brother, Harold Williams.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be laid to rest privately with his wife at Pineview Memorial Garden.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

