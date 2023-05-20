WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Craft, 78, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 18, 2023 following a long illness.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Warren area.

He graduated from Howland High School in 1964.

On August 28th, 1976 Jerry married his “Q”, the former Patricia B. Mink. They shared 40 years together until Patty’s passing in 2016.

Jerry was an over the road truck driver for over 35 years, receiving multiple awards for safety and attendance. He loved being on the road. He retired in 2008 with over 3 million accident free miles under his belt.

Jerry was an avid New York Yankees and Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed thinking up any reason to have a family cookout, spending time with his daughters and grandchildren, spending time with his brother Jim in Indiana, golfing and bowling, sitting on the porch talking with neighbors, growing garden plants and going for breakfast with his lifelong buddies Rich, Dave and Ray. He was famous for his grilling abilities, cheating at golf, his junk food drawer, silly one liners and his Christmas displays.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Gerilyn (Mark) King with whom he made his home, Francy Shaffer, Theresa (Richard) Davis and Angela (Bryon) Holk; his grandchildren, Nicolette Gilger, Brianna Lawn, Kathryn Patterson, Jessica (Nick) Gilger, Alizabeth (Nathan) Zepernick, Stephanie (Greg) Hall and Emily (AJ Byles) King; brother, Homer (Nancy) Craft; sister, Martha Garvey; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Catherine Linert; granddaughter, Jennifer Linert; grandson, Thomas Davis; parents, Alfred and Deanna Craft; brother, Bill Craft and brother-in-law, Larry Garvey.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May, 23, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends and family may gather from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. Gerald Will be laid to rest privately, next to his wife at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, in Lordstown.

Gerald’s family would like to send a special thank you to his hospice nurse, Candace, who he loved from day one, his aid Stacie, his SW Amanda and the entire team at Patriot Hospice for their caring, compassion and support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Hospital in Jerry’s name.

