WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiana Smith Williams, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 unexpectedly.

She was born September 26, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George L. Smith and the late Florence J. (Abbott) Smith.

She married Michael Alan Williams on October 1, 1983.

She retired from Warren City Schools and also worked as a jeweler.

Georgiana enjoyed art, reading and history. She never stopped learning. Georgiana loved spending time with her family most of all.

She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa (Jaskirat) Sidhu of Tipp City, Ohio; son, Michael (Alexis) Williams of Youngstown, Ohio and grandchildren, Eliza, Sophie, Brenna, Sarbans and Armaan.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Lloyd Smith; mother, Florence Josephine (Abbott) Smith and husband, Michael Alan Williams.

Services will be on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Noon, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to services.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.