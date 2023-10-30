HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Mae Jones of Howland, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023, at her home.

She was born October 17, 1925, in Niles, Ohio, the only daughter of the late Roy and Violet Woodworth Nott.

Georgia graduated from Niles McKinley High School and had remained an active member of the class of 1943. She went on to graduate from Warren City Hospital’s School of Nursing and obtained her certification as a registered nurse.

She became a member of the Nurse Cadet Corps during WWII and then went on to work at both Trumbull Memorial and St. Joseph Hospitals in Warren.

Georgia was a member of Howland Community Church.

She enjoyed gardening and watching college football and basketball on TV as an avid Ohio State fan. Over the years, she stayed connected with family and friends all over the world through her “card ministry”.

Georgia is survived by two sons, David L. Jones of Warren, Ohio and Mark A. (Debbie) Jones of Amelia, Ohio; three daughters, Marilyn S. (Jerry) Ostertag of Louisville, Kentucky, Margaret “Cookie” Jones of Howland, Ohio and Janice L. Jones of Warren, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kenneth “Trey” T. (Myranda) Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Alicia M. (Josh) Jones-Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael A. Jones of Amelia, Ohio and Heather C. (Tommy) Pollack of Moscow, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Alexis Clinebell, Madison Pollack and Matthew and Luke Smith, along with a brother, Paul (Ann) Meeker and a niece, Anne (Ryan) Meeker-Brown, both of Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver K. Jones; brother, Floyd W. Nott and grandson, Keith T. Jones.

In accordance with her wishes, private family services will be held, and cremation is being arranged by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Please make memorial contributions to the Free Fellowship Meal at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.