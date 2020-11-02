Georgia M. Salka, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia M. Salka, 90, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, October 31, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born January 10, 1930 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, a daughter of James and Hazel (Alexander) Karas.

Georgia spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Clarence T. Salka, Sr. on December 1, 1990. They shared 15 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death May 24, 2006.

She enjoyed bowling, shopping and watching her favorite show, The Golden Girls. Georgia was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Georgia is survived by five children, Joann Platt, of Weirton, West Virginia, Thomas Jukes of West Pueblo, Colorado, Robin Boyd of Newton Falls, Robert Jukes of Cortland and Jeanann (Robin) Jukes Hoff of Warren. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Brianna Jukes, Trish Kover, Scott Jukes, and Jordan and Marissa Vennitti and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Georgia was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Jukes; her parents; a daughter, Virginia Knepper; a grandson, Zachary Platt and four sisters, Mary Lantermen, Dorothy Garretson, Marguerite Weekley and Anna Jack and son-in-law, William J. Boyd III (Billy).

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, where the family will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4 at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation and state mandate, those in attendance are required to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing protocols.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

