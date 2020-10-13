Georgia K. Kellar, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia K. Kellar, 76, of Warren, Ohio died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born March 11, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mary Makris Carby.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a homemaker.

Georgia formerly attended the First Assembly of God Church in Warren.

She enjoyed watching John Wayne and Elvis movies, playing Bingo and cooking Greek ethnic food for her family during the holidays. Georgia also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and NASCAR.

Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Makris of Garrettsville, Ohio; her son, Nicholas Makris; a brother, Joseph (Cheryl) Carby of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her good friend, Jean Smith and her dog, Kobe.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Ethel and Nicholas Makris.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday, October 16, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

