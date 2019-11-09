Georgeann “Chelo” Thomas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgeann “Chelo” Thomas, 80, of Warren, passed from this life Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Chelo was born on March 27, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George and Clevie (Grooms) Williams.

She was married to Henry R. Thomas III for 47 years and former husband Robert E. Mathis for 15 years.

She retired as an assembler of future wiring harnesses from Packard Electric after 36 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her backyard garden, speed reading and bowling but especially adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Henry “Tom” Thomas of Warren; only daughter, Melody (Shelby) Tipton of Jacksonville Arizona; sons, Preston (Ruby) Mathis of Newton Falls, Nelson (Elizabeth) Thomas of Little Switzerland, North Carolina and Tracy (Kathy) Thomas of Warren.

She has joined her family members in the Kingdom of Heaven: her parents; sister, Dianah Reese; brother, Grover George C. Williams; her ex-husband, Robert Mathis (d. 2013); her son, Vaughn Thomas (d. 2018) and great-grandchild, Preston Edward Mathis (d. 2013).

Friends and family may gather from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, located at 533 North Park Avenue in Warren, on Monday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Chelo’s memory to a charity of your choosing.