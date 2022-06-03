LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George “Sonny” William Wilson, Jr., 85 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born November 21, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, a son of the late George William Wilson, Sr. and Rose Mae (Abe) Wilson.

After serving in the US Marine Corps from 1954 – 1958, George met and married the former Sonjie M. Grant.

Mr. Wilson was employed for 35 years at the Thermatex Corporation in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Survivors include his brother, Clifford Wilson of Warren, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sonjie M. Wilson and four brothers.

Per his wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

He will be laid to rest in the Restlawn Memorial Park, Cumberland, Maryland.

Arrangements handle by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.