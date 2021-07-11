George M. Waltermire, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Waltermire, 85, of Leavittsburg, died early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021 surrounded by his family, at his residence.



He was born January 16, 1936 in Penn Run, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry J. and Edna M. (Dick) Waltermire.



George was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as a machine repairman at the Packard Electric Division of GM.

He was a member of the Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene.



He enjoyed hunting, working on antique tractors and doing puzzles, both crossword and jigsaw. He was also a great storyteller and he loved being creative and building things in his garage.



George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vivian J. Waltermire of Leavittsburg; three sons, Glen (Andrea) Waltermire of Colorado, Kevin (Elizabeth) Waltermire of Pennsylvania and Greg (Crystal) Waltermire of Leavittsburg and a sister, Donna (Leroy) Good. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul “Blaine”, Harry “Dickey”, Kenneth, Claire “Jack” and Edwin Waltermire and five sisters, Iona Waltermire, Hazel Keith, Betty Lockard, Emily Waltermire and Mary Chytry.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene, 4175 Pendleton Road, Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the church, with Rev. Rick Swiger officiating.

Arrangements for Mr. Waltermire are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



