SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyFributes) – George L. Pearce, Sr., 92, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Inn at the Pines.

He was born January 3, 1931, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Alfred S. and Myrtle M. (Crum) Pearce.

George graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1948.

He retired July 1, 1994, from Southington Local Schools as Supervisor of buildings, grounds, and transportation for 38 years. After retirement, he was employed at Champion Local Schools.

He was a member of Champion Christian Church, where he served as a life elder and Sunday school teacher for over 40 years.

Also, George was a member of Ohio Association School Business Officials.

George is survived by his wife, Doris Jean (Mathews) Pearce; daughter, Roberta Jean (Terry) Kelly of Southington, Ohio; sons, George (Beverly) Pearce, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Richard (Linda) Pearce of Southington, Ohio and David (Brenda) Pearce of Southington, Ohio; son-in-law, David Robinson; brother, Howard of Texas; sister, Mildred of Newton Falls, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Richard and Ted and daughter, Cynthia Robinson.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday, September 15, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Champion Christian Church, in his memory.

