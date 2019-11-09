George L. Williams, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Williams, Jr., 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 30, 1937, in Crenshaw, Alabama, the son of the late George L. Williams, Sr.and the late Mary Julia (Berry) Williams.

George was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a oil house supervisor at Republic Steel and WCI for 46 years. He also drove for Anderson Coach and travel over 28 years, many times taking his family with him.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center Warren Campus. He joined the Fourth Infantry Division, where he was a Chaplain. George participated in Relay for Life for many years and was on the committee for the Veterans day and Memorial day parades.

George is survived by his wife, Dianna Lynn (Brooks) Williams of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Bryana Williams of Warren, Ohio and Maria (RJ) Molder of Crawfordville, Florida; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his son, Wayne James.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Victory Christian Center, where Pastor Rob Bateman will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.