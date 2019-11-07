George J. Schuster, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Schuster, 91, of Champion, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 27 years to the day of his wife Evelyn’s passing.

He was born September 28, 1928, in Campbell, Ohio, a son of the late Matthew and Marie (Dubyak) Schuster.

George was a 1946 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He was employed by the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

He then went on to serve in the United States Army.

After his military service, George was accepted into the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. He worked as an Ohio State Trooper for 28 years, retiring in 1980, as a Staff Lieutenant. After retiring George worked for a time for the Ohio Department of Liquor Control.

He was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge #70 Ravenna, Portage County Ohio and St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

He was an avid owner of antique automobiles and he enjoyed the craft of woodworking.

Memories of George will be carried on by his two children, Gary (Kathy) Schuster of Braceville and Rebecca (Pete) Schuster Bucco of Cortland; grandsons, Garrett Schuster and Gregory (Marisa) Schuster; granddaughters, Kelsey Schuster, Brittney (Chris) Hollister and Breanna Bucco; great-granddaughters, Arianna Hollister and Miabella Schuster and siblings, Shirley Szilagyi of Campbell, Matthew Schuster of Maryland, Diane Pallerino of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Karen Slanina of Campbell.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Mae (Belden) Schuster and a sister, Phyllis Baker.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren and from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church, 5431 Mahoning Avenue, Champion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at the St. William Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael D. Balash, as celebrant.

George will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to St. William Catholic Church or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Hospital: https://giving.mskcc.org.

Condolences can be sent to George’s family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.