George J. Limbeck, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Limbeck, Sr., 66 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born October 7, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late, John Limbeck and the late, Yvonne (Glenn) Limbeck.



George retired as a custodian from Warren City School after 30 years of service.

He was a member of Glenn Christian Foundation and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his children, George Limbeck, Jr., Elizabeth Trice, Rebekah Limbeck and Jonathan Limbeck, all of Warren, Ohio; brothers, John, Daniel, Scott and Steve Limbeck, all of Warren, Ohio; sister, Melinda Limbeck of Warren, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Walker) Limbeck and brothers, David and Mark.



Private services will be held.



Cremation has taken place.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.







A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.