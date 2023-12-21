

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Jacobs, 78, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Burton Health Care Center.

He was born March 30, 1945, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Jacobs and the late Margaret E. (Reho) Jacobs.

On August 9, 1969, he married Elizabeth Anne Lowden. They shared forty-six years of marriage and many wonderful memories until her passing May 17, 2016.

He was a 1963 graduate of Lordstown High School and was employed as a truck driver for Krogers, Dean’s, and Dairymen’s.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

George enjoyed astronomy, camping, and model trains.

He is survived by his sons, David (Stephanie Tinney) Jacobs of Ravenna, Ohio and Albert Jacobs of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (Antonio) Jacobs Nocera of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister, Donna M. (George) Kascsak; grandchildren, Lance, Amber and Daniel and great-grandchild, Samuel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.