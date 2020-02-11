George Henry Phillips, Jr., Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Henry Phillips, Jr., 84, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born February 28, 1935, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George H. Phillips, Sr. and Evelyn B. (Racey) Phillips.

On October 8, 1970, he married the former Bonnie G. O’Neal and they have shared over forty-nine years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of JBJ High School in Boswell, Pennsylvania. George retired from Packard Electric in 1998 after 44 years of service.

George enjoyed doing puzzles, going to casinos and gardening, especially tending to his tomato’s and sunflower’s. He also enjoyed golfing and belonged to Forest Oaks golf league and was past president of the Little Wildcat Football program. George was extremely involved in his grandchildren’s lives and was always there to root them on and support them. His children, grandchildren and wife were what life was all about for him. He will forever be missed and always in their hearts.

George’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Bonnie G. Phillips of Southington, Ohio; children, Gary (Kathy) Phillips of Farmdale, OH, Shawn (Jennifer) Phillips of Leavittsburg, OH, Holly (Bill) Webber of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Christopher (Angie) Phillips of Warren Twp., Ohio and George “Chip” (Karen) Phillips of Newton Falls, Ohio; brother, Roy Phillips of Stoystown, Pennsylvania; sister, Anita Alkire of Friedens, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Stevie, Dawn, Collin, Riley, Lauren, Hannah, Brady, Lainey, Amarey and Georgie; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Colton, Dakota, Thaddeous and Keeley and great-great grandson, Daxton.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by four sisters.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.