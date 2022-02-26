CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Ellis Mellott, known to most as “Ellis”, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Ellis was born in Warren, Ohio, on January 11, 1930, the son of Russell Ray and Elizabeth List Mellott.

He was a 1948 graduate of Bristol High School, where he played basketball and was a trumpet player in the band.

After graduation, Ellis enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving proudly and honorably from 1948 – 1950.

He attended the College of Wooster and Youngstown State University.

While working at Lordstown Ordinance Depot, he met Sarah, “Sally” Stanley. On July 25, 1953, they were married in St. Brendan’s Church in Youngstown. They shared 58 years together before Sally’s death on January 16, 2011.

Ellis and Sally chose Cortland for their home and business. Together in the early 1950’s, they started Mellott Construction, building over 500 homes and condominiums in the Cortland/Trumbull County area. Mellott Construction developed many communities in Cortland, including Towerview Estates, large portions of Heritage Heights, the initial phase of Timber Creek, Elmview Professional Park, Gemwood Knolls, the original nine-hole Walnut Run Golf Course, Walnut Run Tournament Trail and Walnut Run Golf Drive. Ellis was also involved in the initial planning of Lake Vista of Cortland before retiring in 2001.

Ellis loved to fish, golf, attend sporting events and travel. He shared them all with his family, providing unforgettable, wonderful memories.

Ellis was a member of St. Robert’s Church in Cortland and was an example to all for his faith, hard work, and generosity.

Ellis will be missed and always remembered by his five children; Colleen Cross, Michael (Jean) Mellott, Michele (Les) Stewart, Lynn Johnson and Denise (Ted) McDivitt, all of Cortland; 11 grandchildren, Melanie (Kent) Kiffner, Jennifer (Jeremy) Ranalli, Bradley, Lindsey and Alex Mellott, Taylor (Alexandra) and Logan Johnson, Matthew, Zachary and Jacob McDivitt and Caitlin (Bryk) Hardesty and five great-grandchildren, Carson Ellis, Quinn Kiffner, Rylan Sarah, Luca and Brecken Ranalli.

Besides his wife, Ellis was preceded in death by his brother, Russell and his sister, Katherine.

Private services have been held with interment at Sager Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Robert’s Church, 4659 Street, Route 46, Cortland, OH, 44410.

Arrangements were entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Services.

