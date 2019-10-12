George E. Nicholson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Nicholson, Sr., 81, of Niles, passed away early Friday morning, October 11, 2019, at the Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born June 27, 1938 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Harry and Emma (Keefer) Nicholson.

George was a 1956 graduate of Connellsville High School and was employed as a tow motor operator for the former Packard Electric Corp. in Warren for 32 years, prior to retiring in 1991.

He enjoyed horse racing and trips to area casinos. His favorite pastime was playing Bingo with his friends, especially at St. Mary’s Church and the American Legion in Newton Falls.

He is survived by three children, George E. Nicholson, Jr., of Warren, Kimberly S. Morello, of Howland and John R. Nicholson, of Niles. He also leaves behind a sister, Nancy, of San Francisco, California; five grandchildren, Britni Morello, Adam Morello, Angelica Hinkle, Katherine Nicholson and Blake Nicholson and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Nevaeh Adams.

George was preceded in death by his wife, the former Kay Frances (Haas), who passed away March 27, 2015; his parents and six siblings, Betty Nicholson, William , Norman “Jim” and Donald Nicholson, Ruth Cavalier and Harry Nicholson.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, cremation is taking place and private memorial services will be held.

Arrangements for Mr. Nicholson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

