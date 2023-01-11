WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Nicholson, Jr., 62 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023.

He was born December 23, 1960, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George E. Nicholson, Sr. and the late Kay F. (Haas) Nicholson.

George was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He retired from Delphi Automotive.

He is survived by his son, Blake Nicholson; sister, Kim Morello of Warren, Ohio; brother, John Nicholson of Niles, Ohio; nieces, Britni Morello, Angelica Hinkle and Katherine Nicholson; nephew, Adam Morello; great-nephews, Mason and Easton Adams and great-niece, Navi Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

