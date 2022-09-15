WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Goldner, 101, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born September 11, 1921, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John L. and Pearl A. (Becker) Goldner.

On May 26, 1946, he married the former Rhonda Clutter. She preceded him in death.

He worked in the quality control and inspection department at H.K. Porter Company.

George was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII.

George was a member of Second Christian Church, where enjoyed Christian Men’s Fellowship and Christian Builders Sunday school class.

He later attended First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

George enjoyed traveling, gardening, photography and electronics.

He is survived by his son, Wayne D. Goldner of Warren, Ohio; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Harlan P. Goldner; brother, John L. Goldner and daughter-in-law, Malinda Goldner.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the First Community Church of Leavittsburg, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

